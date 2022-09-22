 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

