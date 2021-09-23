This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
