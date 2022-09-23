 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

