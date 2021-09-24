This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
