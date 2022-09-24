Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.