Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.