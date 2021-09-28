Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.