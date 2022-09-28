This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is foreca…