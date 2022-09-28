 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News