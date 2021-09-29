Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.