For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. F…