This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
