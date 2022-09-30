 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News