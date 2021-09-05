Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.