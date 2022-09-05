This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
