Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.