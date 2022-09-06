Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.