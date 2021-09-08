 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

