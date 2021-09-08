For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
