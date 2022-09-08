 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

