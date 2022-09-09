Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.