YOUR WEATHER: A high of near 50 degrees today

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
In the meantime, here is your weather outlook:
A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, so think spring. But not today. Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
On Tuesday, look for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s.
A March 3 visitor chirps "good morning" in our backyard.
