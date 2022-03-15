YOUR WEATHER: Climbing into the 50s today

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
In the meantime, here is your weather outlook:
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Coming Wednesday, more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Matt's videos will return Wednesday.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
