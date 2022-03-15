 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

YOUR WEATHER: Climbing into the 50s today

  • 0
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July

A mated pair of swans fly overhead March 5 in Riverside Park in La Crosse.

Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them. Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.

 Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook:

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Coming Wednesday, more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Matt's videos will return Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News