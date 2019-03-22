MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans asked an appeals court Friday to immediately reinstate GOP-backed laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess issued an injunction Thursday blocking the laws, which were quickly approved in December before Evers replaced Republican Gov. Scott Walker. On Friday, an attorney for the Republican lawmakers asked for an immediate stay to block Niess’ order.
Attorney Misha Tseytlin told the 3rd District Court of Appeals that Niess’ injunction was already causing confusion for military and overseas voters, noting a state Supreme Court election is only days away.
Tseytlin added that Neiss’ ruling jeopardizes the validity of thousands of other laws passed during so-called extraordinary sessions, which are unscheduled floor periods convened by majority party leaders.
