WESTconsin Credit Union held its annual School Supply Drive July 29 – Aug. 10 to collect school supplies and monetary donations. WESTconsin employees and members, as well as members of the community collected over 4,300 supplies and raised $1,975. All proceeds were delivered by the credit union to local schools and organizations for distribution. WESTconsin extends its sincerest gratitude to all who donated, helping local children in need pack their backpacks for the upcoming school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.