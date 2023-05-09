TUESDAY

May 9, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special Netflix

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, filmed at the Sydney Opera House. They talk about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more.

147thWestminster Kennel Club Dog Show FS1 & FS2, beginning at Noon Live

Day 2 of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, has breed judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries in the afternoon on FS2. Primetime on FS1 has group judging for Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups, followed by Best in Show and Junior Showmanship finals.

FBI CBS, 7 p.m.

All eyes are on the team when they try to find out who kidnapped the only child of a prominent U.S. senator in the new episode "Privilege."

Superman&Lois The CW, 7 p.m.

In "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (Spence Moore II) parents for the first time; Jordan (Alex Garfin) interferes with Jonathan's (Michael Bishop) training.

Night Court NBC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

This reboot of the classic 1984-92 sitcom, led by Melissa Rauch and original star John Larroquette, concludes its first season with "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2." Abby (Melissa Rauch) is on trial, and she and Dan (John Larroquette) are fighting for her professional life. District Attorney Jeff Dewitt (Kurt Fuller) returns and forces Olivia (India de Beaufort) to choose sides, and Abby and Rand (Pete Holmes) find their relationship at a crossroads. Night Court has done well for NBC and will return for Season 2.

Lopez vs. Lopez NBC, 7:30 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The freshman sitcom starring real-life father and daughter George and Mayan Lopez, who play fictional versions of themselves, concludes tonight with "Lopez vs. Last Call." George hits the bottle as Mayan hits her limit with his behavior. Meanwhile, Rosie (Selenis Leyva) is drunk with jealousy when Chance (Brice Gonzalez) announces that George is his hero.

Dancing Queens Bravo, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

These ladies pay hot men to dance with them, and some of them don't think twice about sabotaging their competition. Welcome to the world of pro-am dance, where passionate women pay professional dancers to train and compete with them across the nation. The costumes, the money, the competitions — explore the world of competitive dance for amateurs, Bravo-style.

Accused FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 1 finale, "Billy's Story," an aging rock star (Keith Carradine) attempts to cement his musical legacy while trying to prevent his troubled son from unraveling.

The Wall NBC, 8 p.m.

John and Toni, a father and daughter from Antioch, California, contend on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?

Frontline PBS, 8 p.m.

This 90-minute investigation, "Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court," looks into the controversial rise of one of Washington's most powerful and influential couples — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas — and their role in reshaping the country's politics and law.