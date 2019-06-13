A co-defendant in the child sex assault charges against a Wheeler couple has pleaded guilty to three felonies.
Wayne A. Englin, 39, was convicted Thursday in Dunn County Court of two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one count of possessing child pornography, according to court records.
Twenty-seven other felony charges, including counts of child sex assault, child enticement and failure to protect a child, were dismissed and read in.
Englin was charged May 17 with sexually assaulting two boys in Wheeler between 2014 and 2018.
Judge James Peterson set Englin’s sentencing for Aug. 27 and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Englin’s co-defendant, his wife Michelle Englin, 40, was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
She faces a July 8 arraignment.
Michelle Englin is charged with seven felonies: two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and individual counts of child enticement-sexual contact, failing to prevent mental harm of a child and neglecting a child.
Investigators found 10 images of nude girls between 11-16 years old on Wayne Englin’s cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.
Wayne Englin said he had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 15 and masturbated several times, according to the complaint. Wayne Englin also said he would watch Michelle Englin touch two juvenile boys sexually, according to the complaint.
The complaint states the first boy was assaulted daily from July 2014 through December 2018, beginning when he was around six or seven years old. The second boy was assaulted nearly daily from November 2017 to December 2018, beginning when he was one year old, according to the complaint.
Michelle Englin told law enforcement she had sexual contact with the first boy once when he was 11 or 12, and again when he was 14, but said there were only two incidents.
In a forensic interview in May, the first boy did not report any sexual assaults.
Peterson is hearing both cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.