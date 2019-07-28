GREEN BAY, Wis. — Matt LaFleur had the distinct displeasure of playing the game “Where’s Za’Darius?” last season. Now, the Green Bay Packers’ first-year head coach wants to make sure opposing offenses go through what he endured.
LaFleur was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator last season when, in Week 6, Za’Darius Smith and the Baltimore Ravens came to Nashville and dominated in a 21-0 victory — fueled in large part by the fact that LaFleur’s guys couldn’t handle Smith, who registered three sacks, two more quarterback hits and five total tackles, and forced a fumble.
“I’m glad he’s on our team now,” LaFleur said with a chuckle Sunday afternoon.
And just as the Ravens moved Smith all over the Nissan Stadium turf that afternoon, the Packers plan on taking advantage of the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Smith’s versatility this season. That much was clear on three successive plays at the end of Sunday’s first fully-padded practice of training camp, as defensive coordinator Mike Pettine moved Smith here, there and everywhere against the No. 1 offense during the final 11-on-11 period of the day.
With the defense in its dime package, Smith lined up inside at defensive tackle with his hand on the ground while Kyler Fackrell took Smith’s customary outside linebacker spot opposite the team’s other offseason free-agent pick-up at the position, Preston Smith.
On the next play, Za’Darius Smith was back standing up at right outside linebacker, rushing the quarterback from the spot that figures to be his primary location in most alignments.
And on the third play, he lined up on the left side, standing up right next to Preston Smith with both rushing from the same side in tandem.
“It’s just, ‘Where is Za’Darius going to be?’ That’s the thing that you saw on the film from Baltimore. You see him lining up all over the place,” LaFleur said afterward. “Shoot, we went against him last year in Tennessee and he had three sacks in that game and was consistently in the backfield, just (because of) that versatility that he brings.
“He’s a smart football player. What I love about him, too, is the intensity and urgency and energy he brings to our defense.”
It’s Za’Darius Smith’s versatility that played at least some role in general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to move on from longtime defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a former Pro Bowler who signed with the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions on Friday.
While the Packers’ base defense has featured Montravius Adams, Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry as the three down linemen, the sub packages have seen Pettine shuttling a variety of inside and outside pass rushers through the lineup.
“I think in Mike’s defense, if you can have guys on either side that are interchangeable that can do a variety of things and be versatile, it really makes it tough for the opponent,” Gutekunst explained. “Za’Darius certainly can line up outside and rush with speed and power from the outside. But he’s also done a lot of 3-tech (defensive tackle) work.
“Mike’s big on moving pieces and stuff like that, and I thought we had to get a lot more pieces for him to move around. (With) ‘Z’ and probably Rashan Gary, you’re going to see a rotation of guys come through in those different positions. And I think the way Mike Pettine wants to play, and what we want to do on defense a little bit, you’re going to see maybe a little different look at times than what we were in the past.”
Said Smith: “Coaches know that’s something I like doing — being able to go inside in certain situations and set the edge on first and second down. I feel like they’re putting me in the right situation to do great things on this defense.”
Playing in the final year of his rookie contract as the Ravens’ fourth-round pick from Kentucky in 2015, Smith finished last season with 8.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits. One thing he wasn’t asked to do much was drop back in coverage, and to hear Pettine tell it, that won’t be something he’ll do very often.
“Preston’s a guy that has a little more coverage stuff in his background but can still rush very effectively … but, like I told Za’Darius, ‘You’re getting paid to go that way and not that way,’” Pettine said, motioning forward, then backward. “We always like to have some change-ups where an offense can’t draw a bead and say, ‘Listen, he’s always …’ That’s a big part of our pass-rush package, causing confusion as far as who the rushers and who the droppers are. You can’t have a guy that’s 100 percent rush. That makes it a little bit easier on them.
“Za’Darius is more of a power-type rusher and also has the flexibility where you can move him around. If you looked at how the Ravens used him, it will be very similar. He can go down and rush over a guard, he can rush over a center. So you can have that based on matchups.”
