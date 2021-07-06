Wimbledon: Hurkacz faces idol Federer in 1st Grand Slam quarterfinal

And that she’ll be coming back stronger.

The 18-year-old Raducanu went from ranked 338th and relatively unknown to Wimbledon’s latest crowd favorite after an unexpected run to the fourth round. But she had to stop when trailing Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 3-0 on Monday in a match placed on No. 1 Court in prime time.

“I think the whole experience caught up with me,” Raducanu said in a statement she posted on social media. “Last night will go a long way to helping me learn what it takes to perform at the top.”

In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Raducanu said she was given medical advice to stop playing.

“I found it very difficult to regulate my breath. I think it was emphasized by some very long rallies we had towards the end of the first set which made it tough for me to keep my composure and the breathing in check,” she said. “I don’t know what caused it. I think that it was a combination of everything that has gone on behind the scenes in the last week. And accumulation of the excitement, the buzz.”

Raducanu was playing in just her second tour-level event. She said the biggest crowd she had played in front of before Wimbledon was “maybe 100 people or something.”