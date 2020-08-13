Robert Frank Freese

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD/LAKE CITY/WINONA, Minn. — Robert “Bob” Frank Freese, 72, of Rockford, formerly of Lake City and Winona, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Austin, Minn., to Frank and Alice (Ross) Freese. He and his family resided in Austin and then Lake City, where he graduated from high school with the class of 1965. He was a two-time state wrestling champion and star football player for the Lake City Tigers.

On June 12, 1971, Bob was joined in marriage to Sharon Giesler at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City. They lived in various parts of the state, and made their final move from Winona to Rockford in 2006.

Bob had worked at Van Norman in Winona as a machinist and plant manager, and then worked in sales at Checker Machine in Rockford until his retirement.

He and Sharon enjoyed attending dirt track and stock car races, and spending quality time together.

Survived by his brother, Vern Freese of Ostrander, Minn.; nieces, Amy Freese and Lisa (Pete) Edwards of Windom, Minn.; nephews, Zachary Freese and Mark (Measa) Tomforde of Lake City; great-nieces and great-nephews, Romy Wilder, Joseph Freese, Lillith Edwards and Charles Edwards; brother-in-law, Louis Tomforde of Lake City; and many other relatives and friends.