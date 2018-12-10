Senior Bianca Mueller is the daughter of Arnold Mueller Jr. of Winona and Stacey & Kirby Smithe of Winona. Bianca describes herself as kind, funny, supportive and energetic and she lists English and Science as her favorite subjects. Bianca works at Hy-Vee in Winona and enjoys hanging out with family and friends. She says that her parents are her role models. Faculty and staff describe Bianca as helpful, kind, involved, fun and a leader. She is a hard working young woman with a great attitude, they say. After graduation Bianca plans to become a Registered Nurse and her advice to students is: “Always be positive and work hard. Life is what you make it."
Senior Stephen Gilles is the son of Joan and Michael Gilles of Houston, Minn. Stephen describes himself as kind, intelligent, compassionate, friendly, artistic and creative, and he lists math, science and band as his favorite subjects. Stephen enjoys walking his dogs, playing piano and drums, and playing board games. He says that his brothers and sisters are his role models. Faculty and staff describe Stephen as sincere, polite, positive, responsible and a leader. He is an outstanding student and a role model for his peers, they say. After graduation, Stephen plans to attend a four-year university to earn a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and his advice to students is: “Even the simplest act of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life, so be kind."
