Cecelia Manrique: The Lasting Impact of September 11, 2001

I am starting to write this at the time of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and as Kabul has fallen into the hands of the Taliban in less than two weeks from that withdrawal. What it reminds one of is the fall of Saigon and the chaos that ensued as people tried to leave the country.
It brings me to the most poignant message on the Facebook page of a former student who served in that area with our military. He had lost his limbs to an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and his comment was, “What did I make this sacrifice for?”
I think of all of my students who have gone into the military, men and women alike, who have served our country in various capacities. And I look back to the time my son was actively serving in the Army and was deployed in Iraq early in the fight against terrorist activities.
I remember a phone call at 2 a.m. and my heart dropped. I heard his voice with the news that his good friend was killed by an IED while delivering school supplies to children. One does not know what that does to a person who is in the midst of the battle. I know what it did to me emotionally. I could not get a phone call in the middle of the night without fear BUT that is also the time I could get a call from family in the Philippines!
My fears of terrorist activities did not begin with 9/11. It is part of what I teach in Global Issues. I have a section on terrorism which became a major portion of the course when the first World Trade Center (WTC) attack took place in 1993 and such activities gained momentum throughout the years. Little did I know that terrorism would plague our family on Sept. 11, 2001.
My brother’s wife worked for the New York Port Authority. On the morning that the first plane hit the WTC, I was on my way to teach my Freshman Seminar class when my daughter called from school in a panic. “Mom do you know what happened to Tita (Auntie) Winnie?” I had not listened to the news so she told me what had happened. Many a time had we visited family and waited for my sister-in-law to come out of her building at the World Trade Center Plaza. I told her I would try and find out what happened.
With weakened knees I tried contacting my brother while stopped on Highway 61. I only got a repeated, “Due to the high volume your call cannot be completed at this time.”
So, I continued to go to UW-L, got to my office, found that I could not really function. I was glad I had a co-teacher for the course and explained that I did not think I could teach that day because I had not been able to contact my brother. I tried calling again to no avail.
I decided to go home and wait from there. It was not until after dinner that my brother called and said that Winnie was in the hospital. She was lucky to be rescued by a fireman in the basement of the building before the building fell! It would take a few weeks at the hospital for physical injuries and more weeks for emotional injuries to start healing. Their three children were less than 10 years old then. I can only imagine what they went through considering what my family had gone through just waiting to hear that she had come out of the building alive.
Every year on Sept. 11 I cannot help but look back on that fateful day and heave a sigh of relief for my family but grieve in sadness for lives lost. Wherever I am this year on the 20th anniversary, I will look back to that day, my son’s serving in Iraq and my student’s sacrifice and cannot help but ask, “What was all that sacrifice for?”, when what we were supposed to be building in Afghanistan (and in the world) for decades can be snuffed out in days?
Cecilia Manrique is a retired Political Science Professor from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who tried to teach her students to take all points of view of an issue before rushing to judgment.