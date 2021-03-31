Human remains found four decades ago identified as Wisconsin man

Decomposed human remains discovered in Jackson County, Wisconsin, over four decades ago have been identified as those of a Kenosha man reported missing in 1977.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and DNA Doe Project, were able to identify the body of Dennis R. McConn, born July 27, 1947, and reported missing at age 29, using forensic genealogy. McConn’s next of kin have been notified.

McConn's remains were found on Aug. 15, 1978, by a logging crew. The body, which was located in a remote wooded tract of county forest land approximately 100 yards south of Keys Road, east of the intersection of Fish Creek Road in Knapp Township, Jackson County, was estimated to have been there for several months before being discovered.

The manner of death is believed to be homicide, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into McConn's death is ongoing and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the case, including why McConn may have been in Jackson County, to call the Crime Stoppers phone line at 800-228-3203 Ext. 199.

No further information will be released at this time, authorities said.

