Recently I have received questions from three separate people about the safety of chemicals absorption from sunscreen. This was spurred by news sources reporting on a study done for the FDA, published in the May 2019 JAMA Dermatology issue.
Currently there are 16 ingredients for sunscreens, two of which almost never used anymore. They broadly separate into substances that either reflect ultraviolet (UVL) light as oxides of metals and chemicals that absorb UVL. UVL changes the molecular structure of the latter sunscreens, and the energy is released as heat, not UVL. The two chemicals rarely, if ever, used are para-aminobezoic acid, aka paba, which can cause contact allergies, and trolamine, which can affect clotting.
The two metal sunscreens are good, ol’ zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are not absorbed. The FDA proposed a “rule” Feb. 19, 2019, which designates them “generally recognized as safe and effective” (GRASE). Paba and trolamine are regarded as not safe, or harmful. The other 12 are not GRASE, which means the manufacturers have to provide data to validate their safety. This generated the new study.
The study had 24 adult volunteers apply one of four sunscreen ingredients in commercial preparations, two sprays, one lotion and one cream, at the recommended amount four times a day for four days. This is supposed to be the equivalent of what a diligent tourist would use over a week-long visit at a tropical resort. Thirty blood samples were taken over seven days from each subject. (Did they need a transfusion afterward?)
The four active ingredients were avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule, all long used and thought safe. Somehow the FDA has determined that any ingredient that reaches systemic absorption greater than 0.5 nanograms/milliliter should be tested to see if it causes “cancer, birth defects or other adverse effects.” Those facts are not known for most sunscreens. All the plasma levels of the volunteers were higher than 0.5ng/ml after the first day. The maximum concentrations from the sprays, lotions and creams with avobenzone were 4, 3.4, 4.3 and 1.8. The others’ plasma values were similarly raised. The levels of all remained elevated at day seven, indicating body retention, or a long half-life biologically.
The next question, after your eyebrows come down from their surprised position, is whether they are harmful. Here is where the FDA wants to gather product safety data, which companies have to produce. They have not wanted to do so because it costs them money and profit. Both the journal’s editor and the editorial writer from Duke U. of Medicine wrote the absorption levels “do not mean these ingredients are unsafe.” Ditching sunscreens altogether out of unproven safety concerns “could have significant negative health complications” in the form of more skin cancers.
The plasma levels are not direct evidence the sunscreens are harmful. Given the widespread use of sunscreens and the lack of any data showing problems related to them, it’s likely the amounts slathered on are actually safe. One questioner cited a National Public Radio interview with a science writer, who specifically mentioned oxybenzone as the “bogeyman” because it has been found to have some estrogenic (female hormone) activity. She said, “Basically it means there’s concern that it messes with your hormones.” The same is true of a plastic component called BPA, bis-phenol-A, which has been removed from most reusable water bottles and electronic cash register tape print.
There are a lot of synthetic substances we consume without realizing it. The insecticide Roundup is in most grain based cereals we eat, like Cheerios. Cheerio, old chap. During breast milk studies some time back one woman in St. Louis carried 41 synthetic chemicals in her milk.
What about zinc oxide and titanium dioxide? The traditional “zinc oxide” ointment is a high concentration of the metal particles, which are supposed to be inert, in petrolatum or Vaseline. This is the white wad on the life guard’s nose some of us remember seeing. The New York Times article by a pediatrician about the study featured a picture of an open water, like the English Channel, swimmer coated with the white goo, looking rather like a ghostly apparition. But both zinc oxide and titanium oxide can be put into preparations that are cosmetically acceptable. However, all sunscreens are Swiss cheese, and let some light through.
The upshot is that absorption levels being higher than a standard (even one which has been sort of arbitrarily set), is a bit concerning. Sunscreens are not absolutely necessary to live life. BS (before sunscreens) people wore clothes and hats, and carried umbrellas (parasols for the fashion conscious). I think back on the Polish, German and Norwegian farmers that settled our area, and their descendants. Did they all wear sunscreens haying and working in the fields, or even shirts when it was hot, when they were young? Uh, no. Did they all get skin cancers? No. So, go about your business, do what feels right for you among the choices. There is no best sunscreen, except the one that keeps you from being burned. At least that is no BS.
