"Good for the American people:" Supporters of all ages show up to cheer for Trump

The bleachers were packed full, with no room for social distancing Tuesday, as President Donald Trump visited the La Crosse Fairgrounds in West Salem.

Some of his self-proclaimed biggest fans cheered for him, calling out statements such as “Four more years” and danced to loud music before his arrival, as they attempted to sit as close to as the stage as they could.

When Trump did hit the stage, almost an hour later than planned, attendees would cheer with each statement he made as he attempted to fill them with hope for the future.

Blake Dietzen, 16, missed school for the day and came with his family to the Trump rally from Neenah, Wis., which included a drive of close to 150 miles.

He said he made the trip because, “I found President Trump very motivational about how he gives people a second chance.”

Dietzen said that he approves of Trump’s economic policies, especially those that make the United States be tough against countries that use underpaid and young workers.

He believes that Trump is challenging corporations and requiring people to pay what they should, while also lowering taxes for those who are middle class or below.