Hy-Vee signs statement of support for nation's Guard and Reserve

Hy-Vee, Inc. has extended its support to veteran and active duty military member employees by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Program.

In a ceremony held at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, representatives from the ESGR, United States Army and Navy Reserves, and Iowa National Guard attended the signing of the Statement of Support, which was signed by Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee.

The mission of the Statement of Support Program is to increase employer support of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

By signing the Statement of Support, Hy-Vee pledges that:

• It fully recognizes, honors, and complies with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

• It will provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

• It appreciates the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.

• It will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

“Hy-Vee has long supported our nation’s active-duty and veteran military members through our Hy-Vee Homefront program,” Van Gundy said. “We are honored to extend that support by joining the ESGR Statement of Support Program to let our employees who are also members of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units know that we are here for them and will support them as they continue to serve our country.”

For more information about ESGR, visit https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Who-is-ESGR.

