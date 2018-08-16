A man wanted in connection with two robberies and a hit-and-run accident is the subject of an ongoing manhunt in the Alma area, Buffalo County Sheriff Michael Schmidtknecht said Thursday.
According to Schmidtknecht, at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified man robbed the Handy Mart at 110 Hwy. 25 in Nelson, Wis.
He said the unarmed suspect took about $500 from the register before fleeing in a white Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen in East Chicago, Ind.
Two images taken off a security camera were uploaded to a gallery called “Nelson Robbery Suspect“ on the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Schmidtknecht said the suspect was spotted in Alma and fled south. In an attempt to evade law enforcement the suspect, he drove the truck down a dead-end road but ditched the vehicle when it became stuck on the shoulder.
When law enforcement approached the truck, the man was observed running into a heavily wooded area near the Dairyland Ash disposal site south of Alma, he said.
According to Schmidtknecht, multiple agencies assisted Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies with a search of the area.
K9 units from the sheriff’s offices in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties tracked the suspect on the ground, while two deputies from Winona County assisted with a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspect using the drone.
The search was called off shortly after 12:30 a.m. but was renewed when a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the man walking down a side street in Alma.
Schmidtknecht said the man took off running when the deputy attempted to make contact.
“Since then, we have spotted him sporadically,” he said, adding that the department is continuing to search the area for any sign of the suspect.
The man is a suspect in a similar robbery in Minnesota’s Washington County and a hit-and-run accident in Pierce County in Wisconsin.
“We don’t consider him armed or dangerous,” Schmidtknecht said. “No incidents here or other counties involved weapons or threats.”
Residents in the Alma area are urged to keep lock doors to homes and vehicles. Schmidtknecht said the man attempted to hot wire an unlocked vehicle.
“Our belief is he is trying to get out of the city but doesn’t have a vehicle to do so,” he said.
Anyone with information related to the suspect’s whereabouts should call 911.
