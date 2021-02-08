 Skip to main content
Minnesota authorities investigating death of 1-year-old
An incident which resulted in the death of an infant is being investigated by the Fillmore County Sheriff's and the Southeastern Medical Examiner's offices.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the 1-year-old child died Friday evening after falling into a bucket of water at a residence in the 11000 block of Journey Road in Harmony. 

Harmony Ambulance and Fillmore County deputies arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. 

The death has been ruled accidental by drowning and no additional information has been provided. 

