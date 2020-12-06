Rachel Mergen: Minneapolis scarred after George Floyd protests

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While many were boarded up and graffiti covered the first floor, others no longer existed. Their structures were gone.

I purposely looked for the pawn shop about two blocks away from the police department. I had watched it burn in May. Now, it was a shell under construction. If someone was visiting there for the first time, they would not be able to tell what it used to be.

As for the Third Precinct itself, it still stands, but is clearly damaged. The windows and doors are covered, and around it stands a tall fence.

No longer does it house the work of police officers.

Reflecting, I look back on the protests and remember the feeling of having no one to call, and I wonder if people of color, who worry about interactions with police, feel the same or possibly much worse.

Back then, if it had been any other day, I would have been calling for help. The police knew about the situation, but they couldn’t stop the masses of people from causing damage.

That feeling of having no one to call in a dire situation continues to haunt me, because I was simply watching real life chaos around me.

I felt no reaction to call for help during the protests, though.