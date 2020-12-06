Rachel Mergen: Minneapolis scarred after George Floyd protests

For the first time since May’s Minneapolis protests following the death of George Floyd, I returned last weekend to the city with my camera in hand.
In particular, I went to the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, the home of the damaged Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct.
I felt more nervous than I did when I originally visited the area to witness the protests of hundreds chanting in the street, begging for a change in how people of color are treated.
Back then, about six months ago, I felt adrenaline. Last weekend I was worried about how my mind would react, how I would feel entering into a place that I’ve only seen once before in a horrific state.
Chain businesses, like Target, seemed to have recovered well and reopened to the public, drawing in people who were ready to go back to their daily lives — at least as much as a person can do in a pandemic.
The store was a bright spot at the intersection, as inside it looked nothing like it did in late May when the sprinklers were going off and all the shelves were empty from people breaking in and leaving with merchandise.
Walking through the store today feels like a completely different world.
As for the other businesses in the area, many weren’t as lucky as Target, which is headquartered in Minneapolis.
While many were boarded up and graffiti covered the first floor, others no longer existed. Their structures were gone.
I purposely looked for the pawn shop about two blocks away from the police department. I had watched it burn in May. Now, it was a shell under construction. If someone was visiting there for the first time, they would not be able to tell what it used to be.
As for the Third Precinct itself, it still stands, but is clearly damaged. The windows and doors are covered, and around it stands a tall fence.
No longer does it house the work of police officers.
Reflecting, I look back on the protests and remember the feeling of having no one to call, and I wonder if people of color, who worry about interactions with police, feel the same or possibly much worse.
Back then, if it had been any other day, I would have been calling for help. The police knew about the situation, but they couldn’t stop the masses of people from causing damage.
That feeling of having no one to call in a dire situation continues to haunt me, because I was simply watching real life chaos around me.
I felt no reaction to call for help during the protests, though.
The world that is now where Minnehaha Avenue meets Lake Street doesn’t seem like chaos anymore, but the scars of the protests and its anger and pain is still there.
With buildings gone, boards raised and art painted, there won’t be a chance for anyone to forget what happened there earlier this year any time soon.
Rachel Mergen is a reporter for the Winona Daily News. She can be contacted at rachel.mergen@lee.net.
