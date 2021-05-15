John Andersen: Experiencing the health care system

I recently had some surgery at a local Health Care System. When you get a bit long in the tooth you have to go in for a tune up from time to time. For a variety of reasons, including my yearly 15-minute visit with my “Primary Care Specialist,” I have had seven appointments over a one-month time frame. The book, “A River Runs Through It,” ends with the famous line, “I am haunted by Waters.” I have been haunted by doctors.
Before anyone thinks I am ready for Boot Hill, I am not. I am pleased with my health at my age. The follies of my youth catch up to me from time to time and I do things that I know better than to do. All these transgressions come at a price. My most chronic complaint is a motorcycle injury suffered when I was 18. I can and do know when the weather is going to change.
My haunting begins with a phone call reminding me about my upcoming appointment. Then I get an email. Then I am directed to my online medical account; which I did not have but finally gave in to and set up. Before I had my surgery I was told to get a COVID test. I had completed my shots but a test was required. I was directed to a part of the Health Care System building which I refer to as the “old part of the building.” Getting to the old building is a pain in the butt.
For the COVID test I was asked to arrive at 9:15 on a Sunday morning. On Sundays I don’t do anything before noon. We compromised at 1:10. I took the test and never got the results. Day of surgery I was directed to report to the main entrance of the Health Care System which was locked. I ended up going through the ER. The nice nurse asked me if I had been tested for COVID in the last 20 days. I said yes but I did not get the results. Her sunny reply was, “I guess it was OK, you are here” really?
The surgery went fine. I was happy with the result. The surgeon was excellent and I was treated well. The process continued. It seems that you cannot leave any Health Care System without a ream of paperwork. I believe it is done so that if you drop dead in the parking lot the Health Care System is well protected.
After the surgery I had four follow up appointments but also had to see my “Primary Care Specialist.” Well my “Primary Care Specialist” had retired. He was 20 years younger than me. We had an understanding. He did not bother me with things I would not do and I would not bother him with things he could not fix. So I picked a new “Primary Care Specialist.” Upon check in to see the Doc, it was time for my yearly review of my Insurance Coverage and other paperwork.
Don’t you hate digging stuff out of your wallet that you have not used in at least a year? ID cards stick together and peel print off them when you pull them out. The nice lady behind the check in counter looked at them then looked at me like my fourth grade teacher did when I committed a horrendous offense; like leaving my home work at home.
My visit with my new “Primary Care Specialist” went downhill quickly. She is a nice Doc and in another time and space we could be friends. To make a long story short she felt that I was slacking and I felt she was pushing my boundaries.
You reach a certain time in your life when you have learned to do a cost-benefit analysis on many things. Having worked in Emergency Medical Services you learn how to ask leading questions to check medical history. We were on to each other in the first three minutes. The visit was declared a draw. The Doc and I were just not of the same mindset. Call it a trail engagement; we just are not going through with the wedding. Much to her relief.