John Andersen: Experiencing the health care system

The surgery went fine. I was happy with the result. The surgeon was excellent and I was treated well. The process continued. It seems that you cannot leave any Health Care System without a ream of paperwork. I believe it is done so that if you drop dead in the parking lot the Health Care System is well protected.

After the surgery I had four follow up appointments but also had to see my “Primary Care Specialist.” Well my “Primary Care Specialist” had retired. He was 20 years younger than me. We had an understanding. He did not bother me with things I would not do and I would not bother him with things he could not fix. So I picked a new “Primary Care Specialist.” Upon check in to see the Doc, it was time for my yearly review of my Insurance Coverage and other paperwork.

Don’t you hate digging stuff out of your wallet that you have not used in at least a year? ID cards stick together and peel print off them when you pull them out. The nice lady behind the check in counter looked at them then looked at me like my fourth grade teacher did when I committed a horrendous offense; like leaving my home work at home.

My visit with my new “Primary Care Specialist” went downhill quickly. She is a nice Doc and in another time and space we could be friends. To make a long story short she felt that I was slacking and I felt she was pushing my boundaries.