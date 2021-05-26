Opinion: Fighting sexual abuse in the military

The presence of women in the U.S. armed forces remains controversial and complicated more than 80 years after the WACS and WAVES were formed in World War II. The WACS were members of the Women’s Army Corps and the WAVES were Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service in the Navy. These acronyms have disappeared while women are integrated fully into all services, including the Air Force and Marines as well as the Army and Navy.

The fact that more than 200,000 women are now on active duty in the armed forces, however, does not mean they’re fully appreciated. The military establishment faces serious problems in guaranteeing their rights as well as safety in a male-dominated structure. Signs on U.S. military bases advertise offices dealing specifically with harassment, which women can and do report.

Among the most provocative issues is whether women should be risking their lives under enemy fire. “Female service members have gained a small but important share of the combat arms population in the military,” says an article by Andrew Swick and Emma Moore for New American Security in Washington. Nonetheless, they write, “The military services face an uphill battle to recruit women who are interested and capable of serving in combat roles, while still maintaining physical standards.”