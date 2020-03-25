Helen Kowalski: Another perspective on virus tactics

The interview with Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, published in the Sunday Star Tribune, was extremely enlightening to me.
Some points that were especially meaningful to me are:
“...we can’t shelter in place for 18 months. This isn’t going to work”
You have free articles remaining.
“…What are we trying to accomplish? We don’t have a national goal. Is it to prevent people from getting infected… Is it to keep the economy viable?”
“... We really have no data on crowd size… A recent British scientific paper said crowd size really makes no difference.”
“…Singapore did not close schools. Hong Kong did. We saw no difference. I do know it makes a difference in saving lives when you take out 20% of medical personnel who can’t work because they’re home to watch their kids.”
“...companies that make protective equipment and ventilators have been going nonstop weeks and weeks well before the U.S. government showed any interest in that.”
Helen Kowalski, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!