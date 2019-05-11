Lewiston has experienced some loss over the years. The town swimming pool, the locally owned grocery store, our bowling alley, our clinic, and Camera Art are just a small list of these losses. The Lewiston golf course may very well be the next negative milestone in this scary path that has others and myself afraid of seeing where this path will end. The golf course went up for sale this last year and has been listed for months now.
You may be thinking that businesses are bought and sold all the time, so why is this a problem for the members of the Lewiston community?
This may be a problem if the property converts to something other than a golf course, like farm fields, more houses, or worse, doesn’t sell for years. If this property goes unpurchased for more than a year, the greens will be too far gone to bring back without a major investment. If this happens, the likelihood of the property continuing to be a golf course will diminish and we will lose another gathering spot for the adults and children of this community.
Having a place in the community that allows residents to gather for recreation or leisure is very important to a community. It allows us the social networking that we as humans greatly need. To see each other out of our own houses and work. To discuss social and town needs. To have an outlet to relieve the stresses of the day. To have a place that children can go and learn not only a game but lessons of self-discipline, proper sportsmanship and structure. To give our kids one more option than just video games and idle hands. Losing this kind of option for our community is a problem.
We are having a meeting at the Lewiston Community Center on May 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss current actions to keep this venue open and possible other options and questions the community may have. If you are a member of this community and care about this issue and want to change the path of which I am writing, I urge you attend this meeting and bring questions and ideas. Together we can save golf in Lewiston.
Scott Smith, Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.