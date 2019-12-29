Three things about Rich Lowry’s column, “The victim president” (Dec. 23 Winona Daily News), concerning President Trump’s letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the passage of articles of impeachment:
First, Lowry concludes that President Trump could “do more honor to the office if he brooded more and vented less.” More honor? President Trump has bestowed no honor on the office -- he’s dishonored it, cheapened it, by his actions, his language, his damage to long-time U.S. alliances, his name-calling of anyone who disagrees with him, his abdication of responsibility on huge issues such as climate change.
Second, Lowry’s column is based on an intentional, self-serving error of omission. Lowry makes no mention that President Trump’s letter is, like much of what this president says and does, an insult to reality. Both The Associated Press and The New York Times analyzed the letter; both found it to be filled with misleading claims, exaggerations and outright falsehoods. His letter of “defense” is a bucket of distortions, all of which hurt the presidency, the people and the principles the president is sworn to serve.
You have free articles remaining.
Third, Lowry’s column reinforces a dangerous truth about him and the rest of the Republican establishment: The only principle they have left, if principle is the right word to use, is a slavish willingness to defend the indefensible as long as it helps them get their way.
Steven Schild, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.