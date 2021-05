Menomonie Area Equestrian Farm for sale at N7850 480th Street. Farm features 31.69 acres with 13 tillable. Improvements include 70'x120' indoor riding arena with attached 1-1/2 story two bedroom home plus 46'x48' pole shed for machinery, hay & horses. This horse farm is located close to 1-94 and North of City of Menomonie. Views are incredible in all directions from this hilltop location. Sound good give us a call today to view! View More