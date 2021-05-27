3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $187,500

Come see this cozy 3 bed 2 bath Altoona home. Set in a great location across from Altoona City Park and just a short walk from church's, schools, and the Altoona Sports Center. The main floor features a spacious living room with a lot of natural light, an informal dining area with a view of the park, and a galley kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are also on the main floor, with the master bedroom having it's own half bath. The basement has finished work space with benches, shelves and open space for future rooms or extra storage. Hard to find a home with this much value in such a location this great, schedule you private showing today! View More