3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $159,900

A home that has remarkable curb appeal, & pride of ownership. The back yard is fenced, and the garage has an extra room in the back for storage or work shop. Home is clean, & very well cared for with most rooms recently painted and patio areas. Main floor laundry, half bath, mud room, and a thoughtful floor plan featuring three bedrooms & a full bath on the upper level. Owner replaced the furnace in the fall of 2020. Great location w/the bike path, Carson Park, and future event center close by. View More