3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,900

Charming Cape Cod style home with creative nooks and crannies offering meaningful additional space and functional rooms. Home comes complete with spacious and easy-flowing living spaces, open-window designs to allow for lots of natural light, a nice screened in sundeck and extended deck space right off the kitchen, and finished living space in the walk-out basement. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, half-bath, and lots of natural light. Other highlights include, a wood burning fire place in the living room, a metal roof, garden shed, and property is situated close to downtown with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and schools. View More