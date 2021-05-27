 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $189,900

{{featured_button_text}}

Charming Cape Cod style home with creative nooks and crannies offering meaningful additional space and functional rooms. Home comes complete with spacious and easy-flowing living spaces, open-window designs to allow for lots of natural light, a nice screened in sundeck and extended deck space right off the kitchen, and finished living space in the walk-out basement. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, half-bath, and lots of natural light. Other highlights include, a wood burning fire place in the living room, a metal roof, garden shed, and property is situated close to downtown with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and schools. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wire

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $369,900

Two story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths located just south of Eau Claire in the West View Acres subdivisions on 1.99 acres. Lots of room t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News