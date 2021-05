Quality built, warm comfortable feel. Wood flrs. & tile baths, fine lighting, custom blinds, sharp style. Versatile flr. plan: dramatic LR w/floor to ceiling rock fireplace; family rooms, one up and one down; + 2nd floor office / nook w/ built-in desk, 4 BR's, 3.5BA's, 2 and 1/2 car garage finished interior; .41 acre, mature trees, sprinkler system, 11x8 covered porch, 15x12 deck, good storage space, & 1st flr. laundry / mud rm. View More