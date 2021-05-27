4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $479,900

Unbeatable panoramic views of lake Altoona. Over 200 ft. of frontage. Enjoy your morning in this large sun room with breathtaking views or enjoy yourself on the in-ground pool with large deck overlooking the lake. Open concept living with large eat in kitchen and multiple living spaces. Four bedroom and 2.5 bath home has many updates including new countertops, backsplash and some flooring. Double lot located on a quiet street. This house truly has it all! View More