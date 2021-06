4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Walking distance to downtown, Phoenix Park and the river. Close to the neighborhood City Gardens, North Riverfronts Park & Playground and city bike trails. Home has updated vinyl windows, first floor laundry, open front porch, enclosed rear porch and back deck. New furnace 2013, new central air, dishwasher, LVT vinyl plank flooring 2015, new living room carpet 2021. Nest thermostat also included. View More