 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $249,900

{{featured_button_text}}

This beautiful pre-inspected brick home is loaded with character and waiting for you!! Located on a 1 acre lot it's like country living in the city!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with plenty of flex space for work from home or virtual schooling! New furnace Feb 2021. Fenced in yard provides a quiet backyard for pets, kids and family time! Open concept living room, kitchen and dining room gives that modern feel to an old world home. Did I mention it has a barn/workshop? View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wire

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $369,900

Two story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths located just south of Eau Claire in the West View Acres subdivisions on 1.99 acres. Lots of room t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News